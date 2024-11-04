PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

