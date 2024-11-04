PDS Planning Inc Acquires 3,327 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.56. 595,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,285. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

