PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.38. 138,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $208.14 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

