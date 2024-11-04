PDS Planning Inc Sells 24,403 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,711,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,993,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after buying an additional 257,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. 507,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

