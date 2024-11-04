Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.84. Bank of America now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.75. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,185,089 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

