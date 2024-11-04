Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 51,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 950,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.09 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.