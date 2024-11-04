PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.42 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHX

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.