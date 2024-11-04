Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,083.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $212,035.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,083.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,355. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weave Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.