Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.
Insider Transactions at Weave Communications
In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,083.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $212,035.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,083.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,355. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
