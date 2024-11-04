PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 193.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PlayAGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PlayAGS

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.