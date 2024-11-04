PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PPL opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. PPL has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of PPL by 30.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 67,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.