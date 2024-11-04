PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.35%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

