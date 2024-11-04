Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

