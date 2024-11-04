Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 136.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WELL opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.