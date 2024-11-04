Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $77,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $137.58 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.