Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

