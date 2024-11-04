Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $128.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

