Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,335 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 968,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,884,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

