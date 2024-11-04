Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

