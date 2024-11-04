Private Management Group Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

