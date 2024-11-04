Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,487,392.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares in the company, valued at $77,487,392.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,359,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,905,294.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $567,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 140.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

