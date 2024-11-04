Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $228,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

