ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.51 and last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 402352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.