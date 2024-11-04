Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

LHX stock opened at $247.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $229.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

