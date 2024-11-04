Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 861,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 752,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $39.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $42.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.