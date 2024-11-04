Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

