Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $943.41 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $592.48 and a 52-week high of $979.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $896.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.