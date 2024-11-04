Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $26.17 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

