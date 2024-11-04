QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,416 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.00. 154,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

