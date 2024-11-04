QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75,503 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,503 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $34,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $81.45. 40,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

