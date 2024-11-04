QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $137.77 and a twelve month high of $243.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

