QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 377,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,401. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

