QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $120.39 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $120,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 204.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $664.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

