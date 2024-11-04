QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 421,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.64. 58,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.