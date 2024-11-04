QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 98,692 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $66,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

