Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $120.34 on Monday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

