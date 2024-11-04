Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,161.82 or 1.00122611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

