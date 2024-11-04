QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0018

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. QUASA has a total market cap of $149,349.17 and approximately $191.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.07 or 1.00242803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00053271 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188868 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

