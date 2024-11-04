Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases 5,582 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 15,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $55.06. 2,780,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

