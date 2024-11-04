Realta Investment Advisors Sells 9,222 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.36 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.