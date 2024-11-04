Realta Investment Advisors Sells 9,222 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFFD opened at $20.36 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
