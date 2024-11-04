Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PPG Industries (PPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

10/22/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $136.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – PPG Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

10/18/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – PPG Industries was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/17/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

PPG opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.