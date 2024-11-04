Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zeta Global (ZETA)

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Zeta Global was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2024 – Zeta Global was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

9/27/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Zeta Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Zeta Global had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $27.70. 742,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

