Regis (RGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%.

NYSE:RGS opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Regis has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

