Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Sells 29,600 Shares

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
RHT opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
