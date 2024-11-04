Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Lisa Crossley Sells 29,600 Shares

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

RHT opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

