Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Natixis purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock remained flat at $10.48 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

RITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

