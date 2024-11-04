Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 12,003 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $155,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.5% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $943.41 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.48 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $896.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.