Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $128.14 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $128,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

