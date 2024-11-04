Robert W. Baird Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $404.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $408.00 to $404.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

TT stock opened at $376.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.08. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $211.31 and a twelve month high of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,939,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

