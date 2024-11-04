Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

