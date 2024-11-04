Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

ROKU stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.07. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $274,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

