Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 820 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

